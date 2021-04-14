PSG: Are you going or staying? Neymar reveals details about his continuity in Paris

Brazilian striker Neymar said from Paris, at the end of the meeting between the PSG and Bayern Munich for the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league, which in the French group feels like “at home”.

“It is no longer a matter (his departure or continuity at Paris Saint-Germain). It is obvious that I feel comfortable and I feel at home here at PSG. I am happier than before,” said the star of the Canarinha in statements to the TNT Sports Brasil network.

In recent weeks, rumors have grown about the possibility of a return of the footballer to the Barcelona, where he played between 2013 and 2017, when he decided to change of scene and head to PSG, in a transfer that reached 222 million euros.

The Brazilian star thus sent signals of a possible contract renewal with the French club, which has once again qualified for the Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich, its executioner in the final of last edition, in the quarterfinals.

Neymar had an excellent performance the day before at the Parc des Princes despite the 0-1 victory of the German team, which was insufficient to overcome the 2-3 that PSG achieved in the first leg.

