As he Paris Saint-Germain as Olympique de Lyon They are against the Champions League returning in August. Both clubs feel inferior to the rest of the European teams, since the French League is suspended and they couldn’t even play friendlies until September.

The president of Olympique de Lyon himself, Jean Michelle Aulas, gave a clue: “If the appeals to UEFA are unsuccessful, both French teams will be massacred in the Champions ». Hence, both clubs are weighing a plant strategy so that the Champions League does not return in August … but at the earliest in September.

«The match against Juventus is confirmed for August 7, in Turin and behind closed doors. If the appeals are not successful, Lyon and Paris Saint Germain run the risk of being massacred by teams that will have a preparation that the rest of us do not have, “said the president of Lyon in an interview with RTL.

In inferior conditions

France’s decision to permanently suspend football Ligue 1 at the earliest until September, taken on April 28, caused PSG to win the title of fast-track champion, but also causes French players have not competed since March.

Now so much PSG and Lyon consider going one step further and threatening UEFA not to participate in the resumption of the Champions League in August, alleging inferior conditions over other participating clubs such as the Germans, the Italians and the Spanish, whose competitions will begin again between May and June.

At the moment, there is nothing official. In UEFA they are still waiting to announce the return of the Champions League to see how national competitions are developing in each of the countries. The first to raise the curtain again, the Bundesliga, which will resume next Friday, May 15.