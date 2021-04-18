PSG and Lyon go for the doubtful Lille

04/18/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

X. Serrano

The leader of the League 1 his feet are made of clay. The Lille saved this Friday an agonizing point before the Montpellier, a stumbling block that their immediate pursuers hope to penalize today. With morale through the roof after eliminating the Bayern on the Champions, the PSG receives in the ‘Parc de Princes’ the Saint-Étienne.

Nine points from relegation with 18 at stake, ‘les verts’ have practically their homework done. Not so those of Pochettino, forced to abandon the path of irregularity to conquer their fourth League 1 consecutive. The eighth in the last nine years.

The capital team will attend the appointment with multiple absences. To the already known of Neymar, Walls Y Gueye by sanction those of Keylor Y Diallo for physical problems. Are still injured Bernat Y Marquinhos. Likewise, the Argentine coach recovers Icardi and Kurzawa. If he wins, the PSG It will be only one point behind the leader.

A Lille that the next day is measured at Lyon. The fourth classified will get closer to three units from the top if they beat the penultimate classified, the Nantes. The cadre that captains Memphis Depay He returned to the path of triumph last day after three trips and is prohibited from failing if he aspires to snatch the Monaco the third place and your ticket to the Champions.

Probable lineups

PSG: Sergio Rico; Florenzi, Pereira, Kimpembe, Bakker; Herrera, Verratti; Di Maria, Rafinha, Kean; Mbappe.

Saint-Étienne: Green; Debuchy, Moukoudi, Cissé, Silva; Youssouf; Hamouma, Aouchiche, Camara, Bouanga; Khazri.

Nantes: Lafont; Girotto, Pallois, Castelletto; Corchia, Blas, Louza, Touré, Traoré; Simon and Kolo Muani.

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Toko Ekambi, Paqueta, Depay; Slimani.