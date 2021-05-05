PSG, a decade of Qatar’s unfinished dream

05/05/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

The arrival of Qatar to Paris It is now 10 years old, the time that has passed since an investment fund from that country became involved in the Paris Saint-Germain with the ambition to take you to the top of Europe. Something that, one more year, has been truncated.

Investing a lot of money, he has built a powerful team, in which they stand out Neymar, for which they paid Barcelona 222 million euros, and Kylian Mbappé, which cost 180 million to snatch it from Monaco. These are two of the most expensive signings in the history of football, and they are the flagships of the Parisian team.

Next to them, figures like Angel di Maria, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti or Keylor Navas, in an obsession to bet on quality and European experience, they have always made it clear that their desire and objective is to conquer the Champions League. But the stumble in the semifinals against him Manchester City, a year after having reached the final, has shown that the project of the sheikhs is not as easy as they had originally planned.

Shortly after landing in Paris, the man appointed by the Emir of Qatar to lead PSG, Nasser Al Khelaifi, revealed that his project was to dominate Europe in “five years”. After failing for one reason or another, the club has come to understand that the Champions League is not domesticated with millions and that such a capricious competition threatens to engulf all the ambition of a club.

For PSG, it took time to open the doors of the elite. His early years were marked by two names: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Y Carlo Ancelotti. The first was involved in the project and embodied it for years, but it was not enough. The second went to Real Madrid at the first of change, a sign that PSG was not yet in the European aristocracy.

His substitute was Laurent blanc, who also failed to raise the European level and was fired after three seasons on the bench. The bet for Unai emery had a clear continental sign, since the Spanish arrived with the vitola of having won three times the Europa League with the Seville. After falling the first year in the round of 16 against him Barcelona after the mythical Camp Nou comeback, the club put the two most expensive players in the world at his service, but his European career did not improve either and he was replaced.

With Thomas tuchel, a coach without track records but with a reputation for being orderly, chose a new path, which in his second year led to PSG’s historic qualification for the Champions League final. The milestone achieved did not strengthen the coach, who after disagreements with the sports management was ceased last December to open the Argentine stage Mauricio Pochettino.

This new blow comes in a vital year for the club, which sees its two main stars on the verge of finishing their five-year commitment. A threat of losing them without receiving part of the money invested in them.

For a long time, the renewal of Neymar it seemed on the right track. The player has been very involved in trying to overcome the tie against City, but failure can change his plans and also influence those of Mbappe.

The French winger has been colder in the negotiations to extend his commitment, and knows that his next contract is key in his career for his ambition to finish one day in one of the greats of the continent. In the midst of the rumors that place him outside the PSG This season, the player has always responded evasively about his future, while his representatives have put off the club’s rush.

The next few days seem key on this front, since now the team must concentrate its efforts on winning the domestic championship, where they are second to one point behind. Lille. Failure to do so, they would sign one of their worst campaigns and could shake the entire Qatari dream, which began 10 years ago.