The automotive sector continues to join the de-escalation plan approved by the Government. The factory of PSA Group in Vigo will resume the activity this Monday with the preparation of its two production lines in the drawing, ironing and painting workshops, tasks that will be carried out by 400 operators. Two days later, on Wednesday, it will operate at full with a single shift, tomorrow.

The activity in that single shift, of the three that usually operate in the Balaídos factory, will be rotated between two groups of 1,600 workers each week, sources from the French multinational detailed to Efe. This factory is the driving force behind the automotive industry in Galicia, which employs around 20,000 people.

It stopped on March 18 and each day of inactivity translates into more than 2,000 units that have been discontinued. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the global automotive industry, the PSA Group’s rectors calculated that the Vigo plant would close 2020 with 600,000 assembled vehicles.

PSA Vigo has equipped itself with a protocol to resume “with ease” and progressively the activity in the two production lines, as guaranteed by its director, Ignacio Bueno.

This protocol includes temperature control at the entrance to the center, as well as self-control of symptoms; supply of masks and hydroalcoholic gel; reinforcement of the signaling to respect the distance between people and the cleanliness of the premises, or the adjustment of rotations between work teams.

PSA Vigo has been applying a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) due to force majeure, and has agreed with the unions SIT and UGT another for organizational and production reasons that will only affect permanent workforce.