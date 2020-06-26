The momentum of electrification is also reaching the commercial vehicle sector, and more and more manufacturers are unwilling – or unable – to forgo having a range of electric vans. One of the most prolific in this regard is the PSA Group, which has announced that all of its commercial vehicles will have a fully electric version by 2021, while it is planning to launch fuel cell hydrogen models.

This was announced in an online conference by the head of Commercial Vehicles of the French group, Xavier Peugeot, after presenting the new ‘zero emissions’ versions of the Peugeot e-Expert, Citroën ë-Jumpy and Opel Vivaro-e models (of which we have been publishing all your data in the last weeks).

Electric version on all vans by 2021, with an eye on hydrogen

By 2021, in less than a year and a half at the latest, all PSA Group commercial vehicles will have a 100% battery electric version. This includes everything from light models (such as the Peugeot Partner or Citroën Berlingo) to 3,500-kg vans such as the Peugeot Boxer.

But that was not the only major announcement from the French group, which is also working on the development of hydrogen fuel cell models. Peugeot has indicated that the company is focused on reducing emissions, and the hydrogen fuel cell is one more alternative in this regard, so by the end of next year it will have an experimental fleet of hydrogen vehicles to “continue adapting it to the use that customers make of it”.

PSA has assured that it will report again “in a few months” on the development of its fuel cell models. Hydrogen technology has very strong and well identified pros and cons: it has in favor of autonomy and recharging time (similar to a combustion model), but it plays against being a noticeably more expensive technology and its charging infrastructure is testimonial.

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer.

On the other hand, Peugeot has ruled out the development of hybrid commercial vehicles, although it has indicated that, thanks to the PSA Group’s multi-energy platform, it could be adapted for the arrival of models with other types of fuel or propulsion.

As for the group’s medium-sized vans, they will reach European markets before the end of the year with 230 or 330 kilometers of autonomy. At PSA provide that 70% of customers choose the version with greater autonomy, with a 75 kWh battery, despite the fact that internal studies indicate that 83% of users of these models drive less than 200 kilometers a day.

Among other features, the new electric PSA models will be available in three different sizes up to 5.3 meters long, two battery capacities and a load capacity of up to 1,275 kilos. With 136 horsepower, they all share an electric motor that allows them to reach a top speed of 130 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 13.1 seconds.

All PSA Group electric vans

