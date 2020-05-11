Observer: System Redux promises to take full advantage of the new features of the console.

More and more developers are insisting that the new generation of consolescompletely change the gaming experience as we know it. Sony has not yet officially presented PlayStation 5, but its control, the DualSense, whose optical technology stands out as the main novelty.

Liver technology promises to be more than just a vibrationIn a recent interview with the GamingBolt portal,Bloober Team, creators of Observer, a cyberpunk-inspired horror game, talked about the possibilities the new DualSense has to offer. The remaster of this game, Observer: System Redux, will reach the new generation of consoles by taking advantage of the triggers and thehaptic feedback.

The project manager at Bloober Team,Szymon Ergmanski, believes that these two features of the console are “a great opportunity to offer additional information about the environment or create suspense experiences”, and this is something that developers will want to integrate into the new Observer: System Redux, as they consider it crucial.

For Ergmanski, it is very important not to underestimate the aforementioned suspense experiences. “We will try to use these new options toenhance the dark and sandy atmospherethat is already present in Observer, “he said.

More and more developers are claiming that the new PS5 technology will allow them to add new dimensions to the game. TeamKill Media says it wants to show Quantum Error at 4K and 60 frames with “full ray tracing”, but when will we see the presentation of PlayStation 5? Recently, major industry sources have assured that there will be an event in June.

