PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch … These have been the console sales in the first quarter of the year | Gaming

Data from Ampere Analysis shows that the PS5 managed to sell at a 2: 1 ratio to the Xbox Series X | S in the first quarter of this year … and Switch more units than the two combined.

The generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S has started with some console stock and distribution problems in stores. Sony and Microsoft had this for this year, but the truth is that their sales data have not gone bad at all … if we do not compare them with those of Nintendo Switch, of course. The portal Ampere Analysis has shared a sales comparison between the three platforms during the first quarter of this year.

The results will surprise more than one. To get started, PS5 has managed to sell 2.83 million consoles between its two models, during the months of January to March of this 2021. The company sent a total of 3.3 million to stores (according to their own data) until March 31, due to the shortage of consoles and semiconductors in factories in China.

This data allows the PS5 to go in line with Sony’s sales forecasts, with a total sum of more than 8 million units sold worldwide. The proportion of consoles sold compared to Xbox Series X | S is 2: 1, the same that occurred in the final two months of 2020. This implies that there are increased competition from the early months of PS4 and Xbox One in the market.

Nintendo’s hybrid console allows you to play the great games of Mario, Zelda, Pokémon or Fortnite both in handheld mode and on the television. It has 32 GB of internal storage and includes two joy-con controllers.

According to Ampere Analysis, Xbox Series X | S have placed a total of 1.31 million consoles during the first quarter of this year. Microsoft you have not provided how many units were shipped to stores, although it did report recently that hardware sales had increased 232% over previous years. Sadly, like PS5, there will be stock limitations until at least June 2020.

”So much new consoles from Sony and Microsoft are experiencing supply constraints and unpredictable availability. Sony will be happy to see its PS4 market share continue into the new generation, but it is very difficult to measure actual demand under current market conditions, ” says Piers Harding-Rolls, Analyst at Ampere Analysis.

The big winner of the first quarter of 2021 is Nintendo Switch, which between its two models has managed to sell 5.86 million units worldwide. Namely, more than PS5 and Xbox Series combined, which translates into an increase of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Of course, a somewhat more limited stock is expected during these months, as a result of the traffic jam in the Suez Canal and the pandemic.

Nintendo has shipped a total of 4.72 million Switch consoles as of March 31, which means that the demand has exceeded the supply. The Big N still cannot cover 100% of the demand, but hopes to be able to do so in the coming months. Be that as it may, the hybrid console is the great winner of this 2021 (for now), thanks to its tremendous success in Spain, Japan or the United Kingdom.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.