By Rodolfo León

06/11/2020

The PS5 Could it become the most successful console of the next generation? In accordance with Piers Harding-Rollsanalyst Ampere Analysis, this would be the case. The specialist ensures that by 2024, the PS5 would sell up to twice the Xbox Series X.

According Harding-Rolls, Microsoft is in a very good position before the launch of the X serieshowever, in the long run the winner will be Sony and the PS5. In specific figures, the analyst predicts that the console of the Japanese technology would reach up to 66 million units sold, while X series would reach 37 million.

By means of a graph, it is indicated that for this same year the PS5 would sell 4.6 million, and the Xbox Series X would sell 3.3 million. It wouldn’t be until 2022 when the gap really begins to widen, which would end up consolidating in 2024. Why will there be so much difference in units sold? Harding-Rolls points to the huge catalog of exclusive Sony, in addition to the loyalty to the brand by its users.

However, he predicts that there will be no sales explosion like in past generations. In total, the PS4 and Xbox One registered 157 million units sold, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X would register 103 million:

“While the market remains substantial and is likely to be consistently large at least over the next console life cycle, what has been demonstrated over the past decade is that even with significant resources invested in increasing worldwide adoption , including a more serious entry into a number of additional territories, the substantial growth in hardware unit sales for Sony and Microsoft combined has not materialized. ”

Remember that today we will have a presentation focused on the games of the PS5, which you can see here.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz

Rodolfo León

