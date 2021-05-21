PS5 would have sold more than double that of Xbox Series X | S in Q1 2021

The PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S they recently completed their first 6 months of availability in the market. Although the generation is just beginning to take off, data has already emerged that allows us to compare the performance of both platforms. And is that Ampere Analysis, a British firm dedicated to market research, shared a report on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S sales during the first quarter of 2021.

The analysis mainly highlights that the PS5 sold more than twice as many units as its rival within the mentioned period. The PlayStation 5 would have reached 2.83 million units sold, while the Xbox Series X | S remains at 1.31 million. It should also be mentioned that the report is bringing together the sales of the two Xbox consoles as both are considered new generation. Unfortunately no separate figures are offered.

It is important to note that these figures are not confirmed by either Sony or Microsoft. Those in Japan recently announced that the PS5 has sold 7.8 million units since its launch and until March 31, 2021, thus setting a new record for PlayStation. Additionally, they reported that during the first quarter of the year they distributed 3.3 million PS5s worldwide. For its part, Microsoft does not usually share sales data from Xbox consoles for a long time.

Therefore, everything related to Xbox units sold are estimates, not exact data. Is the Ampere Analysis report surprising? Not at all. The truth is that PS5 expected to lead Xbox Series X | S in terms of sales. This is due to the great traction and momentum of the PlayStation brand since the predecessor generation. We must not forget that the PS4 far exceeded the sales of the Xbox One – more than double.

Now, although the PS5 is the leader in the next-gen console market, it does not mean that it is the most successful in the industry. It is no surprise to anyone that the Nintendo Switch generally maintains the top of sales in much of the world. For the first quarter of 2021, the Switch would have sold 5.86 million units, according to the same analysis. That is, more than double that of the PS5.

