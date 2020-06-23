The PS5 version without an optical drive was a surprise. I must admit that I didn’t expect Sony to carry out that move, especially when it was an initiative that Microsoft adopted much earlier with Xbox One All Digital Edition, a console that eliminated the optical drive to reduce the price considerably.

If we let ourselves be guided by the prices of the Microsoft website, which are official and unrelated to promotions and offers from other retailers, we can see that the price difference between the 1TB Xbox One S with a game and the Xbox One S All Digital Edition of 1 TB with three games (one of them free) is 70 euros, since the first costs 299.99 euros and the second 229.99 euros.

That data serves as a reference to get an idea of ​​what the price difference could be between the PS5 version without optical drive and the version with optical drive. However, we must bear in mind that we cannot establish a direct relationship between Xbox One S and PS5, since they are consoles of different generations and come with very different production costs. From the point of view of hardware and everything related to R&D, the Microsoft console is more than amortized, and therefore it is viable to lower the price to a greater extent, something that will not happen with PS5.

PS5 without optical drive could cost up to 70 euros less

DigitalFoundry has published an extensive analysis on this matter in a very interesting video that you will find at the end of these lines. In your opinion, the cost of the PS5 4K Blu-ray drive is 20 dollars, which means that the version of PS5 without optical drive could receive a price reduction of $ 20 directly. It is little, but we must bear in mind, as I have already told you other times, that Sony does not pay for the components the price that a normal user must assume. You buy in bulk and have exclusive agreements, allowing you to cut costs.

However, that fact is only part of the story. Sony can get more income from sales of games in digital format, as indicated by DigitalFoundry, since its commercialization represents a lower cost. Where does this lead us? Well, very simple, to think that Sony could be willing to assume small losses and lower the price of the PS5 version without an optical drive. between 50 and 70 dollarsIt could easily compensate for losses.

It makes a lot of sense, after all Sony is not going to have it so easy in the war of new generation consoles, and adjusting the price to the maximum can make an important difference. There is still nothing confirmed about the sale price of PS5, but the latest information suggests that the standard version will be in the range of 499.99 euros. If this is confirmed, the PS5 version without an optical drive could be around 429.99 and 449.99 euros.

Personally, I think that if the price difference is between 50 and 70 euros, the PS5 version without an optical drive may be an option to consider, but in my case I would not buy it for a very simple reason: I prefer to have the games in physical format when we talk about consoles.

On PC, thanks to all the years I have been buying on Steam and the periodic offers that come out, most of the titles that make up my collection of games are in digital format, but even in this case I have some of my favorites in physical format. I would like to have many more in this format, but space is a problem.

I don’t know