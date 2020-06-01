Updated on 05/31/2020 at 21:10

Playstation 5 will offer more official information at an online conference via YouTube on June 4. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that we will have more information about the launch catalog of the powerful PS5.

In turn, the manager has participated in several interviews where he clarifies some details of the console. For example, he commented that it will not be cheap but it will have a fairly attractive price with respect to the powerful hardware it will carry.

Recently, in an interview with gamesindustry.biz, he referred to Sony’s exclusive titles and plans to make the console much more attractive to gamers.

“We are thinking that it is time to give something new to the PlayStation community, something different, that can really be enjoyed only on PS5,” Ryan added regarding the exclusive games that will only come out on this console and not on the previous PS4.

That’s right, it will be sought that some triple A titles, which they pay part of the development, can only be played on the PlayStation 5 and not in the current generation. Of course, this is a contrast to what Microsoft is looking for with its Xbox Series X.

For now, the competition is betting on titles that will be available at the time of launch of its console and also on Xbox One.

List of 30 games that would be presented at the PlayStation conference on June 4

Assassin’s Creed ValhallaDirt 5FIFA 21GodfallMadden 21NHL 21Observer: System ReduxOutridersQuantum ErrorRainbow Six SiegeRedo! Enchanced EditionUltimate Fishing SimulatorWarframeWRC 9ChorusCygni: All Guns BlazingDauntlessDying Light 2Gods & MonstersMicroManMoonrayScarlet NexusThe Lord of the Rings: GollumVampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2Watch Dogs LegionBattlefield 6Dragon Age 4Sniper Elite 5SoulbornStarfield .