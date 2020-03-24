PS5 will be backward compatible with more than 4 thousand PS4 games

Backward compatible titles are expected to run better on PS5 so that
can benefit from more stable and potentially higher frames per second
resolution.
SET Puebla News
Sony Interactive Entertainment has
confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with the “vast majority” of
the more than 4 thousand games that the PlayStation 4 has. The news comes after
Mark Cerny will reveal that only 100 PS4 games were going to be playable during
the launch of the PS5.
In a PlayStation post
Blog, Sony clarified the following:
Quick update on
backwards compatibility – with all the amazing games in the PS4 catalog,
We have dedicated significant efforts to allow our fans to play their
favorite titles on PS5. We believe that the vast majority of the more than 4 thousand
PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.
We hope that the titles
Backwards run better on PS5 so they can benefit from frames
per second more stable and potentially higher resolution. Actually we are
evaluating games to find any errors and adjust the original software. ”
Source: Atomix.vg
ARP / ROF