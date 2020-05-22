The read speed of the console will forever change loads on PlayStation systems.

The last corporate strategy meeting ofSonystill continues to talk about thanks to the mentions of PlayStation 5 in it as one of the main axes of the Japanese firm for the presentyear 2020. Among other things, the importance of the system for the brand or how much is expected of its release at the end of the year has been commented, but a few words about the speed of reading the machine by the CEO of the firm,Kenichiro Yoshida, have transcended the network.

According to TechRadar, the businessman guaranteed that the speed of the system will reach levels never seen before, far exceeding what has been seen in the current generation ofPlayStation consoles: “To further improve the feel of immersion in games, we hope to improve not only the resolution, but also thegames speed. Through a custom designed high speed SSD, we plan to achieve game data processing speeds that are approximately100 times fasterthan PS4. “

The benefits of such reading speed are clear: “Game load times should be much shorter, so players should be able to move through vast game worldsin almost an instantHowever, it is evident that players are eager to see a real sample of all the technological intentions of the system.When can we see some PS5? According to Sony itself, the initial catalog of PlayStation 5 will be displayed soon. Subtract be patient.

It was not the only thing highlighted byYoshidaat the recent corporate strategy meeting: the businessman also highlighted the sound section of PS5 or Sony’s commitment to PlayStation services in thenext-gen.

