05/22/2020 9:32 am

The great generation leap with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X seems to be focused on load times. These new consoles will in the past leave the hard drives of the PS4 and Xbox One to use SSD cards, something that has caused a stir in the industry, since there are developers who do not think of this as a great innovation, while others consider that the new hardware means a before and after. One of the people in the latter group is Sony President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

During the company’s recent financial report, Yoshida noted that the PlayStation 5 will be up to 100 times faster than the PS4 and all thanks to the power of SSD cards. This isn’t the first time the company has made a similar statement, as in March Mark Cerny, the PS5’s architect, spoke about the power of the new console during a presentation that was originally dedicated to GDC.

The SSD promises a more immersive gaming experience, as it will significantly eliminate or reduce load times. Sony claimed that the console’s SSD is high-speed and designed specifically for the PlayStation 5. This is what Kenichiro Yoshida commented:

“To further enhance the feeling of immersion in games, we hope to improve not only the resolution, but also the speed of the games. For example, through a custom-designed high-speed SSD, we plan to achieve game data processing speeds that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4. Game load times should be much shorter, and players should be able to move through vast game worlds in almost an instant. ”

The PlayStation 5 will hit the market at some point in holiday 2020, although at the moment it is not known when this will happen specifically. On related topics, Days of Play 2020 for PS4 will take place in June. Similarly, the Sony CEO has mentioned that “soon” we will see more about games for the PS5.

