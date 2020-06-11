Updated on 06/11/2020 at 10:25

The new generation of consoles is finally here. The Playstation 5 will be the protagonist of an online conference where the first games will be presented and perhaps the final appearance. The big question from the community is whether the price of games will increase in price in the next-gen.

Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the department in charge of PS5, talked about the cost of creating a game like the one we’ve seen in Unreal Engine 5.

“I think that as technology allows the graphic side to become more interesting and realistic, [los juegos] it will become a little more human and capital intensive to produce. There will probably be an increase in development budgets. However, you don’t expect these changes to be too extreme. I don’t see it as a massive increase, ”he assured.

The person in charge of the PS5 He adds that the high cost of development will be offsetting by the first users who will move from the PlayStation 4 to the new console. “If we can keep pace with a likely increase in development costs, then the industry can continue to prosper,” he said.

It should be noted that the price that the games of the PS5 They will be on the market by the end of 2020. What’s more, the starting price of the Sony console, whose launch is scheduled for this year’s Christmas campaign, is still unknown.

PS5 | Original game

The Xbox Series X and the PS5 They would be the only consoles on which Test Drive Unlimited 3, the racing title developed by Eden Games, can be played. The data was released on the official Nacon website.

In the racing video games section, Nacon points out that there are two games to be specified that will arrive on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Switch, and another that will simply be released in PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The first title would be WRC 9, which is scheduled for release in September 2020 on current consoles Xbox and PlayStation, and other platforms. The second would come to be Test Drive Unlimited 3, whose subtitle could be ‘Solar Crown’.