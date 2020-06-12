Over there March Sony gave us a look at the architecture, hardware and technical aspects of the PlayStation 5. Now, the Japanese technology finally officially revealed its design, models and accessories. However, just by looking at the numbers compared to the Xbox Series X, it is clear that there is a difference between what each console contains. To make your life easier, Here we compare face to face the specifications between the PS5 and the new Xbox, so that it is clear which is the powerful of the two. For example, while Xbox Series X uses a GPU of 12 teraflops, the Playstation 5 it only has a GPU of 10.28 teraflops.

This image courtesy of IGNIt should give you a better idea of ​​what you can expect between each console:

Xbox Series X:

-CPU: 8 cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w / SMT) CPU Custom Zen 2 custom

-GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1,825 GHz RDNA 2 custom GPU

– Pickup size: 360.45 mm2

-Processor: 7nm improved

-Memory: 16GB GDDR6 w / 320mb bus

-Memory bandwidth: 10GB @ 560GB / s, 6GB @ 336GB / s

-Internal storage: 1TB custom NVME SSD

-Performance: I / O 2.4 GB / s (Raw), 4.8 GB / s (Compressed with custom hardware decompression block)

-Expandable storage: 1TB expansion card (perfectly matches internal storage)

-External storage: Support external USB 3.2 HDD

-Optical unit: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

-Performance target: 4K @ 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

PlayStation 5:

-CPU: 8x Zen 2 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

-GPU: 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz (variable frequency)

-Architecture: Custom RDNA 2 GPU

-Memory / Interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

-Memory bandwidth: 448 GB / s

-Internal storage: 825GB HDD Custom SSD

-IO performance: 5.5GB / s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB / s (Compressed)

-Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

-External storage: Support USB HDD

-Optical unit: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

– Digital version and standard version with disc reader

As usual, at the end of the day the important thing will be video games. However, these characteristics can mean a power gap between different versions of third party titles. Now we just have to wait to see how these specifications will affect the price.

Via: Sony and Microsoft