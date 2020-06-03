We have already put PS5 in front of Xbox Series X, we did it in this article, in which we also saw a full comparison between both consoles and the current generation, formed by PS4 and Xbox One.

In terms of hardware, the conclusion that we can draw when putting PS5 in front of Xbox Series X is very clear, Sony’s console is at a level of obvious inferioritySo much so that its only advantages are limited to the sound and the SSD storage unit, which is much faster than the one incorporated by the Microsoft console.

We know that power is important, we have already seen this in the current generation. PS4 was released with a more powerful GPU and with faster unified memory, which ended up translating into a significant advantage in terms of performance compared to Xbox One.

In this sense we can bring to mind something very curious, and that is that when Microsoft discovered the difference in power between PS4 and Xbox One reacted with a move that Sony seems to have repeated with PS5, raise the CPU and GPU working frequencies. This did not do any miracles in the case of Xbox One, and obviously it will not do so on PS5, especially if the values ​​given by Sony push the APU that will mount said console to the limit.

We will see how the design and final configuration of the new generation Sony console evolves. It may be that in the end there will be some relatively important change at the hardware level, but for the moment a comparison of PS5 vs. Xbox Series X focused on hardware leaves us the following result:

Xbox Series X has a GPU with more shaders, more texturing units, more raster units and probably more power when working with ray tracing.

Both consoles use the same architecture at the CPU level, but Microsoft has managed to stabilize higher frequencies, 3.8 GHz vs. 3.5 GHz on PS5.

PS5 will depend a lot on speed scaling CPU and GPU, something that frankly raises a lot of doubts for me, as much as this idea is praised (which I do not understand) in the end I could end up giving problems, especially due to temperature issues.

The Microsoft console has faster GDDR6 memory block, and one slower than PS5’s GDDR6 unified memory suite.

PS5 SSD is much faster than the Xbox Series X, 5.5 GB / s vs. 2.4 GB / s, but it has a smaller capacity, 825 GB vs. 1 TB.

The Sony console has a dedicated 3D sound chip which is, in theory, superior to the solution that integrates Xbox Series X.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X beyond hardware: games, added value and other keys

We already have clear all the fundamental points at the hardware level, but for a console to be successful it is not enough to have the most powerful system, that has been clear on numerous occasions. Remember, without going any further, that PS2 was the second least powerful console of its generation, both GameCube and Xbox gave him soups with slingshot, and yet it has been the best-selling console in history.

This is the best example that power does not define the success of a console, although it is true that we are in a situation where it is necessary to reach a minimum level to have guarantees of success or, failing that, offer enormous value on other fronts. In this case, the Wii and the Nintendo Switch are two fantastic examples, since they compensated for the inferiority of their hardware by introducing a new way of playing, and complemented it with the weight of the exclusive Nintendo franchises.

PS5 reaches that minimum that we have indicated in terms of hardware, it is a true new generation console, and it has a configuration that represents a huge jump compared to PS4, so you don’t need to make up for your deficiencies as much in terms of power.

This introduction was necessary to contextualize in a correct way everything that we are going to see next, a comparison of PS5 versus Xbox Series X in terms of value beyond hardware. Thanks to it we can have clearer which of the two consoles will offer, in principle, a more solid value in general terms. We have said that potentially the Microsoft console wins, so it starts with an advantage.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: controller

The control system determines how we interact with the console and the gaming experience. Remember, for example, the huge difference it made the arrival of the vibration at the controls, or the introduction of analog sticks. Yes, I know that they also do not work miracles in some games, such as those in first person action, for example, that are still played better with mouse and keyboard, but believe me, it was a huge advance compared to the traditional system of crosshead and triggers to watch up and down.

Nintendo 64 and Wii are two great examples of how you can make a difference by innovating with your controller. If we put PS5 in front of Xbox Series X focusing on the control controller, I think it is Sony who is leading the way in innovation thanks to DualSense. Don’t get me wrong, I love the Xbox Series X controller, in fact I use the Xbox One controller on PC, but the changes that the Japanese company has introduced they are deeper.

According to the latest information, the two most important innovations of the Xbox Series X controller focus on dynamic latency mode and low-power Bluetooth support, while the PS5 DualSense will also feature consumption and latency improvements, and will come with a haptic system and with a set of adaptive triggers that allow us to feel the games in a much more realistic way. This is what leads me to give Sony a victory at this point, at least for now.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Exclusive Games and Backward Compatibility

These are two very important points, so much so that I am sure that many of our readers already know that they will go for an Xbox Series X for its greater backward compatibility. I do not blame you, in fact it seems to me a wise decision and a “reward” deserved for Microsoft. The Redmond giant has confirmed a much stronger commitment to backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X, a console that will be able to move almost the entire catalog of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, and also some Xbox titles.

PS5, on the other hand, will only be backward compatible with some PS4 games. This may end up being a problem for the Japanese company, I would not dare say that it is very serious since in the end there will be a certain degree of compatibility, but players who have a PS4 with a large catalog of games may end up disappointed if they jump to PS5 discover that many of their games don’t work. Sony should be very careful in this regard, and yes, the winner is Xbox Series X.

When it comes to exclusive games it is very complicated. Sony won in the current generation, Microsoft took note and will not let the same thing happen with Xbox Series X. A priori my head tells me that PS5 is likely to have better exclusives than Xbox Series X, but I want to give a vote of confidence to both companies and wait to see the first announcements of both before making a decision. We left in tables.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: ecosystem of services and other things to consider

If we focus on services, Microsoft is ahead of Sony. Both offer online gaming services, applications, a dedicated store and free games every month when using the paid subscription mode to PS Plus and Xbox Live, but services such as Xbox Game Pass and Play Anywhere they make a clear difference in favor of the Redmond giant.

Another thing that I think we should take into account are the improvements that the new generation consoles will introduce in the games of the previous generation. We have already said that both will offer a certain backward compatibility, but we have not talked about possible improvements which will introduce PS5 and Xbox Series X in PS4 and Xbox One games.

Microsoft recently discussed this topic and focused improvements on double the FPS rate and include artificial intelligence generated HDR. Sony, by contrast, has not specified anything. PS4 Pro adopted a boost mode or turbo mode that improved some PS4 games by pulling brute force. For example, Bloodborne was showing more stable FPS rates, but had the same frame-sync issues, so in the end the upgrade wasn’t as big as you’d expect.

Sony may choose to go there, but for now Microsoft has been clearer and it has launched a more interesting proposal than the Japanese company, so point for it.

We can not finish without talking about the sale price. We still do not have concrete information, but everything seems to indicate that Microsoft will bet on matching or reducing the price of PS5. If this is confirmed and the reality we have seen so far does not change Sony could have problems, even despite the weight of the PS5 brand.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the second is more interesting, for now

That is the conclusion to which everything we have seen so far leads us, and before someone calls me a Microsoft fan, I remember that I have a PS4, and that I am very happy with it. That doesn’t stop me from seeing that the Redmond giant has done better with Xbox Series X, and that Sony has work ahead if it wants to convince me that I should buy a PS5.

Introducing Sony’s Next Generation Console It was scheduled for June 4, but in the end it has been canceled and we don’t know when we will see the final presentation of PS5. It may take place before the end of June, but right now all the possibilities are open and we cannot specify anything.

For its part, Microsoft could take advantage to start showing new real game scenes with exclusive titles to truly harness the potential of the Xbox Series X.

I do not want to finish without asking you a question about this comparison of PS5 versus Xbox Series X, Which of the two is your favorite?