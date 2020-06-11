After many months of waiting and several rumors, Sony will finally celebrate the first presentation of the PlayStation 5, where various titles will be shown that can be enjoyed on the new generation console. The event will take place a week after the original date, as Sony decided to reschedule it for the anti-racism protests following the tragic death of George Flyod.

LOOK: PS5: how much will Sony’s new PlayStation 5 finally cost?

The expected event of Sony With the revelation of PlayStation 5 games and demonstration of gameplay of the same on the new console will take place this Thursday June 11. Here we tell you how to see the event live so you do not miss any detail of “The Future of Gaming”.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 pm Pacific time (9:00 pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on # PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd – PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The announcement was first made through an advertisement on Twitch and then it was confirmed by the social networks of PlayStation achieving more than 40 thousand reactions and 15 thousand comments in just a few minutes. Of course, the expectation of the community is maximum, since the jump towards a new generation of video games will always cause excitement in the players.

LOOK: PS5: what new video games are coming to the PlayStation 5? All about upcoming releasess

PLAYSTATION 5: DATE AND TIME OF PRESENTATION

These are the new confirmed dates and times for the presentation of the PS5, “The Future of Gaming”, and its first video games:

Peru: June 11 at 3:00 p.m. m. Mexico: June 11 at 3:00 p.m. m. Ecuador: June 11 at 3:00 p.m. m. Colombia: June 11 at 3:00 p.m. m. Argentina: June 11 at 5:00 p.m. m.Chile: June 11 at 4:00 p.m. m.Uruguay: June 11 at 5:00 p.m. m. Paraguay: June 11 at 4:00 p.m. Brazil: June 11 at 5:00 p.m. Bolivia: June 11 at 4:00 p.m. M. Venezuela: June 11 at 4:00 p.m. m. United States (ET): June 11 at 4.00 p. m. United States (PST): June 11 at 1:00 p.m. m. Spain (peninsular): June 11 at 10 p.m. m.

LOOK: “The Last of Us 2”: release date of “The Last of Us: Part II”, trailer, price, story, characters and much more

WHERE TO SEE THE PRESENTATION OF PLAYSTATION 5?

The conference will take place Thursday June 11 Where can I see it? Sony will offer you two options: Youtube and Twitch. Of course, in this publication we already provide you with the players for Spain and Latin America, so you can save our link and have it ready at the indicated times.

The company recommends that you wear headphones during the presentation of the PlayStation 5, as they did “excellent audio work that cannot be seen in the speakers of smartphones or laptops.”

►LINK to see “The Future of Gaming” on the official channel of PlayStation on YouTube.

► SEE TRANSMISSION IN LATIN AMERICA

► SEE TRANSMISSION FOR SPAIN

LOOK: Download Call of Duty WWII HERE FREE for PS4: how to download Call of Duty WW2?

WHAT WILL WE SEE IN THE PRESENTATION OF PLAYSTATION 5?

Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, anticipated that they will focus on announcing games. That is, do not expect to see the design of the console, its availability or price. While this is data that we cannot completely rule out, it would be quite surprising if revealed on June 11.

In addition, it is important to clarify that we will not only see exclusive titles from the PlayStation 5. Areand it will allow other companies to present their next-generation proposals, although for now, it is unknown who will be present.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios around the world. Studios, both the largest and smallest, the newest and most established, have worked hard to develop games that showcase the potential of the hardware, “says Jim Ryan.

The Japanese company plans to hold various events throughout the summer; There are still several months ahead to know everything that the new platform will offer.

About the games that could appear in the first presentation, the two most talked about rumors are those of Silent Hill and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Multiple reports have emerged from the former since the previous year. He highlights that Keiichiro Toyama, creator of the franchise, would be involved in the project. Regarding the First Person Shooter, it seems that we will return to the setting in the Cold War. Speculation will soon end.

LOOK: Young man cheats supermarket and buys a PlayStation 4 at a price of fruit

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

New Godfall tease

IT MAY INTEREST YOU