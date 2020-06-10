By Rodolfo León

06/9/2020 6:30 pm

Thomas Mahler, founder and creative director of Moon Studios, developers of Ori, has talked about how third-party developers will develop their multiplatform titles for the next generation of consoles. As you already know, the PS5 will have a SSD super fast, allowing information processing to be up to 100 times faster than in PS4, although according to Mahler, not all games will take advantage of this.

In theory, the SSD inside of the PS5 has the advantage over the SSD of the Xbox Series X, but Mahler don’t think the developers wrap their titles around the PS5. Instead, the creator of Ori think that most third-party studios will only make games for the least common denominator, that is, PC and Series X.

“I would be surprised if most third-party studios are not going to adjust their games to the lowest common denominator. I mean, there are literally 0 chances that the levels will change just because the PS5 can load them faster, simply because it’s too expensive and requires a lot of effort to do. The PS5’s super fast SSD is fine for first-party, but there would be no point, economically speaking, adjusting your games to accommodate a particular platform. On PCs and Xbox, you must work with what they have. They are two platforms against one. ”

His words certainly make sense, although the same might apply to him. Xbox Series X. In April of this year, Balthazar Auger, developer of Quantum Leaguesaid the power of the following console Microsoft it would only benefit the exclusive games on the platform, so both consoles are at an interesting crossroads.

Via: Wccftech

