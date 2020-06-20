Both Sony and Microsoft have learned from mistakes. Both companies are going to launch very powerful consoles equivalent to current high-end computers, unlike what they did with PS4 and Xbox One at launch, which were equivalent to lower-middle range. And in the case of Sony, they will include a faster SSD than any affordable SSD that we can buy today for PC. The fastest PCIe 4.0 currently reach 5 GB / s, although faster PC drives will hit the market later this year, as the technical limit for PCIe 4.0 is 7 GB / s.

PS5 SSD is over 100 times faster than PS4 hard drive

Sony claims that this SSD is more than 100 times faster than the PS4 hard drive, and we have already verified that the calculation is indeed true, since we went from 50 MB / s on average to 5.5 GB / s, about 110 times faster. This is going to mean a paradigm shift in video game design.

The developers are going to be able to do without almost all the load times, and the popping will be a thing of the past from now on, since it will be able to fill the RAM of the console in about two or three seconds. The games will load faster than ever.

However, we will probably only see this in the exclusive titles of the console, since on the rest of the platforms we will have to continue depending on the lowest common denominator, be it the Xbox Series X SSD (which “only” reaches 2.4 GB). / s), or computers that still use hard drives for games. We will see some difference in loading times, but the design of the levels will follow the same path as until now in most multis.

5.5 GB / s will not always be reached

Also, the PS5 SSD is not going to perform at 5.5 GB / s forever. That figure is the maximum speed for sequential loads; that is, linear loads for large files. As soon as it is a game that has, for example, thousands of small files, the loading speed will be reduced. That’s what we normally see in tests like CrystalDiskMark, where the bottom speeds show loads with lots of small files. A clear example we see in the Corsair MP600, one of the fastest SSD that we can currently buy for the PC. In the following image from the review of our colleagues in HardZone we can see how the speed decreases as the size of the loaded files decreases and their number increases with random loads distributed throughout the SSD.

This is why there is hardly any difference when loading a game on PC with a 500 MB / s SATA SSD to a 3.5 or 5 GB / s NVMe. The NVMe SSD They offer advantages when copying files from one drive to another, but when loading the operating system or opening programs there is hardly a 1 or 2 second difference compared to a SATA.

And it is that not only does the maximum speed of reading and writing matter, but also other factors must be taken into account, such as the bottleneck that generates the path that information follows between the different components. Normally, this bottleneck is found in the time it takes for information to travel down winding paths to the processor or graphics, and in the latency: the time it takes to access that information. The response times of an SSD are even up to 1,000 times slower compared to those of RAM.

However, the design of Ps5 is slightly different from what we find on PC. To avoid bottlenecks, Sony has designed the console from scratch around the SSD to avoid the presence of these bottlenecks, as a completely new design on the I / O, the location of the data, the way to transfer it, to process them, etc. The path that information has to travel is much more efficient, but the latency of access to information within the SSD remains the same.

Thus, although the PS5 SSD is spectacular, it is far from being a substitute for RAM. And we also did not find a big difference in the real world when going from figures such as 3.5 GB / s to 5.5 GB / s. It is like the jump that is given from 30 to 60 FPS, which is greater in terms of gameplay than that given from 60 to 120, since from there the returns begin to be decreasing.

Sony has done very well to launch a product with the future in mind, where more and more games will be optimized for SSDs. But there is hardly a practical difference between a fast SSD and a very fast one in terms of load times today. The important thing in the case of PS5 is that Sony has designed the console hardware around the SSD.

Thus, where we are going to see long-term differences and a real revolution will be in the redesign of the levels of the games, with wider and richer worlds. Using a hard drive currently for games is almost a suicide, as we could see for example with GTA V on PS3, with a horrible popping in which cars or buildings appear out of nowhere, and we even crashed with them before loading them. That’s a testament to how games like GTA V were developed with faster storage in mind, and consoles have simply caught up on technological advancements. And with PS5, much more than that, with one of the fastest SSDs in the world.

The PS5 SSD It will also offer the advantage of high speed of memory dumps. At Xbox Series X we saw how we can follow a game exactly where we were going. This is because what is stored in RAM will be saved to the SSD, and will load sequentially and quickly in just a couple of seconds. With PS5 we will surely see something similar and even better for its greater speed, although we have not yet seen it working.

And, in fact, this may pose a “problem” for some PC users. At the same time that it has become mandatory to have a 64-bit operating system to play the latest games, since these require more than 4 GB of RAM, it is likely that in the coming years we will see that it is essential to run games on SSD drives because are designed to take full advantage of the consoles. Engines like Unreal Engine 5 have been designed with SSDs in mind, and a hard drive can make those titles unplayable on PC.

PS5, like PS4, makes it easier to develop games

As for the ease of development on PS5 that developers praise, PS4 has been saying that “it is the easier console to develop” With PS5 those claims have intensified. And it is logical, since both consoles share x86-64 architecture, the same one found on PC, with an architecture for which games have been developed for 14 years.

This makes porting a console game to PC, and vice versa, really easy. But, in addition, it also allows get the most out of the console from minute zero, since you do not have to learn to develop from the beginning for a new architecture.

This happened for example with PS3. Gabe Newell went on to say that developing for PS3 was a nightmare and a waste of time, since what was learned on the console was not going to apply to anything else. The creators of Gran Turismo also said the same thing, and even Sony recognized that it was difficult to develop for it. PS3 used the famous Cell chip based on PowerPC architecture. The console had two threads at the hardware level, compared to the six of Xbox 360, which would have made Xbox 360 much more powerful. However, PS3 also had seven additional processing units called Synergistic Processing Elements, or SPE.

At first, the use of these processing units was not optimized very well, but little by little they were able to squeeze to perform more calculations at the same time in parallel and improve the performance of the games. We have a clear example with Uncharted: Drake’s Treasure and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Treason, which seem like games for two different generations thanks to the fact that Naughty Dog took full advantage of the SPE. And that also earned them for The Last of Us. To give us an idea of ​​how complex it was to develop using SPE, generating a simple “Hello World” using an SPE required 144 lines of code.

PS3 was more powerful on paper, but since the vast majority of cross-platform developments started on PC or Xbox because they were easier to develop (and Xbox 360 also used PowerPC architecture), porting them to PS3 was quite complicated. And since very strict release dates had to be met, there was no time to get the most out of the console. As a consequence, multi games performed worse on PS3 than on Xbox 360. Some like The Orange Box directly dispensed with using the SPE in its entirety, and some games from Electronics Art initially had performance issues because of it. Luckily, engines like Havok simplified game development.

In short, the hype that there is with PS5 is more than justified, since it is a powerful console, with the latest hardware, and with a multitude of new generation games that will look better than ever. But it is important to be aware of what marketing is and what will really have an effect on the gameplay, since the development for PS4 was already very simple, and the first games will already squeeze the performance of the console from the beginning. And on the SSD, we can only praise Sony and its decision, which will favor the joint advancement of the video game industry.