Updated on 05/18/2020 at 00:12

More and more people talk about the initial catalog of the PS5. Sony does not want to say anything about it, because it wants to keep expectations high until the official announcement of the next PlayStation machine. Now, rumors point to a AAA game known to the community for June.

The youtuber Luke Stephens, known on the Internet for his leaks about PS5, reported that an anonymous source within Sony announced the release of a new “highly anticipated” game for PS5.

The announcement made on Twitter shows a large block of ice. Stephens specified that the next game of PS5 will be related to that scene.

Just got a “leak” from an upcoming, unannounced, highly-anticipated PS5 game … Ho. Ly. Shiz …….. I’d share it but apparently it would instantly get my source fired … Understandable … Point is: June. Be READY. pic.twitter.com/a38G5VWomo – 🎮 Luke Stephens – YouTuber 🎮 (@LukeStephensTV) May 16, 2020

Theories did not wait long on social networks. Those interested in PS5 believe that this is Horizon Zero Dawn 2, because the last DLC is called The Frozen Wilds. Another alternative is God of war 2, whose previous game was a success on PS4 and its story is still open for more Kratos adventures.

PS5 | Dualsense

The price of DualSense, the new peripheral of Sony for the PS5, it would have leaked online. The information has not been confirmed by the Japanese company, due to its policy of keeping the mystery about the PlayStation 5 until its official announcement.

The source cited by Ezanime specifies that the device in the PS5 will be included with the sale of the console. In case of acquiring it independently, the price would be $ 59.99. It is estimated that it will be available from November 20.

Regarding video games, Jeff Grubb, from VentureBeat, assured on Twitter that the PS5 will be presented with the announcement of various games. It was a tweeter who asked him if Sony will present the console with a single game or several.

