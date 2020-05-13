A mistake in the job offer pointed to a premiere in October 2020.

Update:The Japanese magazine Famitsu has contacted Sony to ask about this job offer and on PlayStation they deny that October 2020 is the date chosen for the launch of PS5. They assure that there has been an error in the publication of the job offer.

Original news:There are still many unknowns to be solved of the new generation of consoles, and one of the main doubts is linked to therelease dateand price of the new platforms from Sony and Microsoft. With no official data to date beyond a generic end of 2020 in both cases, a job offer ofSony Interactive Entertainmentin Japan points to a launch of PlayStation 5 inOctoberof this same year.

So far Sony has not specified either the release date or the price of PS5The offer is aimed at those responsible for purchasing the materials necessary to produce the PS5 hardware, also dealing with the supervision and quality of the final product. Obviously the job offer could have included an erroneous reference to the launch date of PlayStation 5, but it is striking that it is so specific when it comes to talking about the month of October, instead of a generic “end of 2020”.

The English translation of the job offer originally published in Japanese.

With the fear that thecoronavirus crisisAffecting the launch plans for the new generation consoles, the company responsible for the graphics chip of the new PlayStation and Xbox already pointed out days ago that the production of their chips had increased since they were confident that PS5 and Xbox Series X would not be delayed. In this crisis situation, analysts also forecast good sales for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In addition to the launch date, there are still many other unknowns to be solved, such as the price, with some analysts who believe that Xbox will be 100 dollars cheaper than PS5. In the absence of knowing the date of that long-awaited digital event that shows PlayStation 5 and its games in detail, other events with abundant news will take place in the coming months. Here we leave you with the date and times of the Summer Game Fest, which brings together various digital events, but it is not the only one.

