PS5 presentation on June 4

Finally, after all the rumors, Sony will show PS5 next Thursday, June 4 at 22:00 Spanish time, in an online conference that will last an hour. That night we will probably know the final design of ps5, where it also seems that we will have a black color version of the controller, after Sony has only shown the white version. What is confirmed is that we will finally see the first official games on the console.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00 pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd # PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC – PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Backward compatibility on PS5 required for games released from late summer

Microsoft has upgraded backwards compatibility on Xbox One X to unimaginable levels, where you can even tuck in an Xbox 360 disc and play seamlessly in most games, even with resolution and performance improvements. With Xbox Series X they will allow you to do that even with games from the original Xbox, they do not need previous consoles to be able to keep our games of a lifetime alive.

However, the backward compatibility not something that is far from guaranteed on PlayStation 5. Sony has said that most of the most popular PS4 games will be able to run on PS5, but that leaves the fact that some may not work, despite that at the architectural level both consoles are identical and it is like running a game on a more powerful PC.

Thus, it is quite easy technically to run an old game on the new console, and also to do it with improvements such as better resolution or a higher frame rate per second. For this reason, Sony is going to begin to force all the developers who want to receive permission from Sony to launch it for PS4 as of July 13 to make that title compatible with PS5.

The developers will be in charge of ensuring that the games are compatible, and will be able to contact Sony in the event of any problem. The option developers will have to check was included in the end of April in the PS4 development kit software, and all games must have it checked if they are sent to receive Sony certification from July 13.

A PS4 game can only be marked as compatible with PS5 if it runs without any problem on the console, in addition to offering the same functions that it offers on PS4. For example, a PS4 game will not be called as compatible with PS5 if for example in the new console it is not possible to play online mode and on PS4 it can.

Those released this year hopefully are compatible

Also, in the new developer rules, Sony gives details on the patches. All games released before July 13, 2020 for PS4, and that receive a patch after that date, will not be required to become compatible with PS5. However, Sony says that “highly recommended” that they make it compatible.

Also, once a game is compatible with PS5, it should always remain so. The date will be indicative for users, since for example Ghosts of Tshushima will be released on July 17, but it has surely received certification to be released before July 13. Therefore, it will not be mandatory to be compatible with PS5, but being released this year it is expected that it will be compatible, like The Last of Us II that comes out in June.

We will see how Sony finally implements backward compatibility on its console. Hopefully at the conference on the 4th they will give more information.