Everyone, or at least all video game fans, are waiting for two big news: that Microsoft and Sony finally reveal the release date of their new consoles. They are still a complete mystery, but maybe, and Thanks to the description of a ‘job search’ in Japan, the launch window of the new PlayStation 5 may have been revealed. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series X release date remains a mystery.

The alleged PS5 launch window was discovered on the Rikunabi site, and first released in Resetera. This is a job description to join Sony Entertainment Inc. The position is described as a job that aims to “create the most interesting entertainment in the world”, But the most important thing is that it reveals that the new Sony console will be launched in October of this year.

The job description says:

“We will take care of the trial purchase of the PlayStation hardware products. We will select the best suppliers of domestic and foreign spare parts partners, and We will adjust the hardware parts specifications and production capacity in cooperation with the design department and quality assurance department. to create PlayStation 5, which will launch in October 2020.In addition, the production shift serial development analysis and verification process and the cost to improve your responsibility the cost reduction based on the row process will not. (Attractive) Aiming for stable supply and quality improvement of new PlayStation, users worldwide can enjoy maximizing creativity of game developers, accelerating vast worldview and creating new gaming experiences . This is a very important position for us. “

It would be unwise to assume that the launch of the new PS5 could occur in October, but making a number of guesses based on previous stories, it would be possible for the PS5 to be released earlier than expected, when both the PS4 and PS3 were released in November, respectively.

It’s just rumors and suspicions, but We hope that we can confirm this information very soon.

.