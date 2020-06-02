By Sebastian Quiroz

This week will be quite important for PlayStation. Next Thursday, June 4, there will be a presentation where we will have a look at the first and third party games for the PlayStation 5. To increase the excitement of fans even more, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Enertainment, He mentioned that we can expect a presentation as interesting as that of an E3.

In an interview with the BBC, Ryan spoke about the presentation that we will see this week and the feeling they plan to give to all those who decide to enjoy this conference live. This is what he mentioned:

“Normally you would be in Los Angeles in an auditorium with 2,000 other people. You would be able to cut adrenaline and testosterone with a knife. We have to find a way to do that and give the community a little hit. When you see the program next week, I think you will see that we have been able to do it. ”

Similarly, in a conversation with GamesIndustry.biz, Jim Ryan spoke about the challenges Sony faces in making such a presentation:

“That is the challenge that I have posed to the teams: trying to get that community, the 100 million people, and all the people who don’t have a PlayStation that we would like to talk to, as excited as if they were in Auditorium E3 , or if they were watching the broadcast ”

The presentation of the PS5 dedicated to its games will take place on June 4 at 3:00 pm (Mexico City time). On related topics, Jim Ryan has revealed that The Last of Us Part II leak did not affect the game’s pre-sales. Similarly, the PS5 exclusives will not reach PS4.

Via: BBC

