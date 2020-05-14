The next generation of consoles sounds louder and louder, with one of the most anticipated presentations being the PlayStation 5. At the moment, its creators have not wanted to share the official design of the console, but that does not prevent us from being surprised with great news regarding this. Like, for example, its incredible DualSense controller, or complete console technical details.

But what about its graphics? The big surprise came during the last issue of Summer Game Fest, where a great revelation was announced about the new Sony console. An announcement that has come from the hand of Epic Games who, taking advantage of the graphic power of the next-generation Sony console, have presented the great news that are to come with Unreal Engine 5, game engine to be released in 2021.

Unreal Engine 5 | Epic Games

As you can see in the video about this news and even in the shared images, this is a technical demo that allows us to take a look at what games will really look like on PlayStation 5. The power of this new engine is surprising since it not only shows us in great detail the environment and even the character, but also presents us with a dynamic environment thanks to the play of light and the transformations with each new brush with it.

This video presents two new functions that come with Unreal Engine 5. On the one hand we have Lumens, a dynamic global lighting tool. And on the other we have Nanite, a virtualized geometry that allows artists to import cinema-quality art and assets into Unreal Engine. Although they have confirmed that one of the first titles that will benefit from this technology will be the successful one. Fortnite, the company’s battle royale.

Although we still have a long way to go to get to know this new engine in depth, we have before us a new opportunity for developers when it comes to showing games with much more realism and, above all, life. But, without a doubt, it serves as a first approach to the new generation console from Sony.