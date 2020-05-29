“It is time to give the community something new that can only be enjoyed on PS5,” says the company.

PlayStationhas already set a date for the presentation of the first PS5 games. Although the games that will be part of it are unknown, whether or not there will be exclusives among other “multis”, what has been known for a long time is that the PlayStation 5 exclusives will only come out in the new generation, unlike the Xbox Series X with its first intergenerational exclusives. And this is something thatJim RyanIt has become clear after the announcement of the event next week.

At Games Industry they asked the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment aboutthe possibility of offering intergenerational exclusives, who commented the following on the subject: “We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that,if you take all the trouble to create a new generation consoleThis should include features and benefits that the previous generation did not include. And in this, from our point of view, people should dogames that make the most of these functions“

“We believe in generations, and whether it be withthe DualSense controller, with 3D audio, with the multiple ways in which you can take advantage of the SSD We think thatit’s time to give the community something new, something different,that you can only really enjoy it on PS5“Ryan concludes. And in fact, all of the PS5 marketing to date has revolved around those new things Ryan says, like the DualSense controller with haptic feedback or the high-speed SSD, which aretwo elements that Sony wants to highlightwith the first exclusives from your console.

While it is clear thatPS5 exclusivesThey will not be released on PS4 in these first years, there are still a couple of adventures to come for the current generation, such as Ghost of Tsushima, and more soon The Last of Us 2, which showed this week a 20-minute gameplay full of news.

