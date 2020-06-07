Graphic engine developer and engineer Tan Chernikov, known for his work at Frostbite, commented on the Kraken unit’s potential for understanding the PS5, the next console from Sony.

“This is the kind of advancement that I think consoles can have and PCs cannot achieve, because what we are talking about, as I understand it, is custom hardware,” says Chernikov of the PS5. “It is literally decompression in hardware, not CPU or GPU, there is a specific drive for it in this Kraken format, which is like zlib, but a little better.”

“It is equivalent to buying something on your PC to be able to edit like in a camera obscura in photography, but much faster because you literally have a PCIe that already decompresses, or whatever. It’s like a piece of hardware dedicated to this process, faster than doing a CPU or GPU. In addition, these pieces will be able to do other things, something very cool and that will allow faster processes to be done on a console than on a PC, ”he added.

Now, is a PC more convenient than PS5? Chernikov has his own idea about it. “I would like to clarify that this does not say‘ Oh, of course, everyone should buy a PS5 because it is better than a PC. ’ They both have different parts to their hardware and I appreciate both platforms. ”

PS5 | Exclusive game

The Xbox Series X and the PS5 They would be the only consoles on which Test Drive Unlimited 3, the racing title developed by Eden Games, can be played. The data was released on the official Nacon website.

In the racing video games section, Nacon points out that there are two games to be specified that will arrive on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Switch, and another that will simply be released in PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The first title would be WRC 9, which is scheduled for release in September 2020 on current consoles Xbox and PlayStation, and other platforms. The second would come to be Test Drive Unlimited 3, whose subtitle could be ‘Solar Crown’.