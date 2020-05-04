A few days ago, Microsoft announced through its official Twitter account that Xbox will officiate an Inside via streaming on May 7 focused on its next generation. At this event, of course, all kinds of details will be revealed: both third-parties as well as the live operation of their new console, Xbox Series X. However, there are still many questions to answer regarding Playstation 5, such as the launch date, the official appearance of the console or the news that the service of the fifth generation of Sony will bring us.

Although it was recently rumored that “in a few weeks” the Japanese company would produce an event similar to the Inside of Xbox to announce some features and details, Sony has not spoken to confirm its plans for this month of May. Also, it seems that rumors are the order of the day regarding PS5It could have been leaked that the PlayStation 5 digital store would allow users to search and test games on the console, without the need for downloads.

“The new user interface of PS Store on PlayStation 5 it allows you browse and test each game instantly, playable in seconds, without the need for traditional download, without waiting, before you decide to buy the full game and download it ”, reads the tweet. This means that if this feature becomes implemented in Sony’s new system, users could instantly try a demo of the game, with no downloads. In this way, players would decide what to do with the title in question: buy the full version and download it as they normally would, or simply discover that it is not what they expected.

In conclusion, the new PS5 PS Store would allow gamers to search through all available games and test them instantly without the need to download or buy. However, naturally there is no official source to corroborate this information, so we will still have to wait for Sony to organize an event where these types of features are confirmed.