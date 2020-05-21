What should the controls have for the new generation of consoles? This is a question that players have asked themselves through social networks and forums. Sony seems to have taken a step forward by adding haptic technology to its DualSense, the gamepad for PS5. As we explained yesterday, according to several developers the Sony remote will even allow us to feel the rain, among other characteristics once we are fully involved in the game.

Despite the fact that Microsoft and Sony have confirmed their respective gamepads for the next generation of consoles, one user has gone one step further, bringing what is undoubtedly the command of the future. Through Instagram, she shared the design, an aspect that fits perfectly with the vision of Playstation 5 and adds all kinds of features for the player.

As you can see below, it is not a simple remote control with a screen, but much more. On the included screen we can have information about the video game or the console menu. When we press the appropriate button, the gamepad opens to bring even more buttons in front of us. These leave open the possibility to be configured in many ways, from access to specific menus, through sending messages to friends, changing weapons or mute the microphone, for example.

In the video we can see how its creator moves through the PlayStation 4 menu, showing shortcuts to trophies, search in the PlayStation Store and much more on the screen. Once in the game, Fortnite in this case, the screen reflects the health and shield of our character. But not only that, but thanks to the extensible function we can start to build or carry out other actions with the push of a button.

Unfortunately, the command remains solely and exclusively as a project of the user bat.not.bad, who has also managed to reach almost two million views on video through Instagram. It is not for less when you can see that it is perfectly functional. Of course, we are sure that including a controller with similar characteristics would increase the price of the PlayStation 5.