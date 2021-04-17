PS5 continues to smash sales records despite shortages

The PS5, which is close to turning half a year in the market, continues to triumph in much of the world. This is more relevant because it is well known that the technology industry is facing a serious shortage of components, which is making it difficult to produce hundreds of products. However, Sony’s next-gen console has come out of the multiple obstacles well that have crossed your path.

According to the data of NPD, the renowned North American video game market analysis firm, PS5 is already the fastest-selling console in US history. Although the statistics only focus on the United States, we must not forget that it is the most important market in the industry worldwide.

Mat Piscatella, an analyst at NPD, mentioned that the PlayStation 5 leads two records: that of the consoles sold and the one of the income generated during the first five months. Adding up the hardware, games and accessories sold, the PS5 has generated $ 5.6 billion since launch, approximately. No other platform had reached that number during the mentioned period, not even the PS4 or the Nintendo Switch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales powered the PS5

Despite boasting some extraordinary numbers, PS5 failed to unseat Nintendo Switch as March’s best-selling console. Be careful, the Nintendo device has been the best-selling video game hardware in the United States for 28 consecutive months. Fortunately for those in Kyoto, a couple of key factors have combined. First, that its platform continues to grow in popularity globally. On the other hand, the already mentioned shortage of next-gen consoles and the limited catalog of titles.

Another data that stands out in the report is the Spider-Man sales: Miles Morales, one of the launch games for the PS5. NPD indicates that the title of Insomniac Games It took him five months to exceed the total sales of The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, which saw the light during the first half of 2020. All of the above, of course, focused on the United States market. This makes it clear to us that Spider-Man is a fundamental pillar in the economic objectives of PlayStation.

