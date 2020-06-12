Updated on 06/12/2020 at 01:05

Sony announced that on June 11 the important conference where some details of the console were advanced Playstation 5, prior to the official launch. With the presentation of the first games and the official design of the console, it was expected that the price would also be indicated, but users will have to wait for a long time to know that detail.

Unfortunately, the final price has not been discussed. Some rumors claim that it would cost less than $ 500, but Sony has simply remained silent regarding the case.

One of the managers of the console stated in an official blog that the price of the PS5 will not be cheap, but they will look for it to be less than the powerful hardware they will use. Recently, a console reservation appeared on Amazon UK under the name “2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 1 2TB”.

A 2TB PS5 console was offered there at a price of £ 599.99, which in dollars equals $ 765 at the current exchange rate. For now, Sony has not spoken on the matter, we will have to wait for the conference on June 11 to know the details of the console.

PS5: price of the PlayStation 5 appears on Amazon and is more expensive than you imagine. (Photo: capture)

PS5: time and date of the official presentation of the PlayStation 5

June 11 was a key date for Sony. The official presentation of the PS5 it finally took place after the postponement of the event, due to social tension in the United States. Find out how and at what time to watch the broadcast on the Internet.

The official account of PlayStation He shared on Twitter the route that those interested should follow to view the official presentation of the PS5. The appointment time was 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 9:00 p.m. BST via Twitch or YouTube.

The schedule for Latin America was as follows:

Peru – 3:00 p.m.Argentina – 5:00 p.m.Chile – 4:00 p.m.Spain – 10:00 p.m.Mexico – 3:00 p.m.Ecuador – 3:00 p.m.Colombia – 3:00 p.m.

The transmission of the PS5 it was at 1080p and 30 FPS, because they prioritized ease for editors and teleworkers. Sid Shuman, chief director of Sony’s communications department, commented:

Now that the event has been confirmed for June 11, I would like to add that this prerecorded program will air in 1080p at 30 fps. This has streamlined the event production process at a time when much of our team and our developers are teleworking. As expected, the games you will see on Thursday they will look much better when played on PS5 with a 4K TV“