PS5 begins to be profitable and Uncharted 4 will be the next to arrive on PC

At the beginning of the year, in Sony’s previous quarterly results presentation, we learned the curious detail that the Japanese company not only did not make money from the sale of the new PS5, but it even generated losses from the sale of each console. However, it appears that the company’s long-term plan is paying off, revealing in its latest investor presentation that its next-gen console is finally on the verge of reaching equilibrium.

This is undoubtedly quite surprising news since, despite having been released half a year ago, the PS5 has been marked by a period of unit shortages and a very large unmet demand. And it is that even having produced and sold fewer units than expected, soon Sony’s console sales could turn profitable to the company.

Free to Play is a key driver of PlayStation store consumer spend, now 25% of total PlayStation store revenue. Subscriptions is another key driver, providing value added services to console gamers. IP and exclusive content also a key driver. pic.twitter.com/HaKGCD64ja – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 26, 2021

As detailed by the company, they seem to expect a notable reduction in production and supply costs of their consoles from next June (without having offered a specific detail of it), explaining that for a standard PS5 with reader, Sony has to supply a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and pay up to $ 8 per console in license fees, reversed with a return of up to $ 100 once the console is sold to the end user. Something that undoubtedly makes us think that the digital version without a PS5 reader could be driving this recovery in profitability to a great extent.

In addition, as we explained well at the time, Sony does not look so much for direct income from the sale of hardware, but instead opts for make the PS5 profitable through the multiple services and products that surround it, such as the physical and digital games themselves, and above all, the multiple subscription services of its ecosystem, such as PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now, or its recent association with EA Play.

Here are some additional key points: PS5 sell in during the first FY is higher than sell in for prior PlayStation consoles Sony is targeting 50% + market share in console with PS5. 41% of PS4 / PS5 owners are female, compared to 18% on PS1 10% of revenue now in emerging markets pic.twitter.com/gcO5PLnKgr – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 26, 2021

Sony wants to bring more PlayStation games to PC

However, this was not the only surprise from Sony’s talk. In order to anticipate the good results of the latest releases of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone has PC, the company has advanced new details about what will be its next great exclusive title to be re-released for PC, with the imminent arrival of the port of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

And the fact is that a large part of Sony’s positive results come from the tremendously good figures of having taken some of the original titles from their studios out of exclusivity, having obtained a return on investment of 250%, or what is the same, not only did they recover all the costs of their production, but they have even seen this figure double as a positive value, with just two titles underway.

So, with the big announcement of Uncharted 4, we can’t stop thinking what could be the next games to leave the exclusivity of PlayStation, with names and sagas that continue to resonate strongly as Ratchet and Clank, given the proximity of the launch of their new installment; the apparent error of the platforms shown in Sony’s announcements for Demon’s Souls and Final Fantasy XVI (the latter officially confirmed as a temporary exclusivity); and of course the strongly desired by fans port of the God of War saga.