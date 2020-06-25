PS5 and Xbox Series X will be the successors to PS4 and Xbox One, two systems that are, for many developers, outdated consoles that have already completed their life cycle. If we take a look at the evolution that video game developments have experienced during the last five years, we find a clear stagnation, both technically and playable, a reality that obeys a very simple cause: the limitations it imposes, at the level hardware, the current generation of consoles.

More and more developers openly acknowledge that they can’t integrate all their ideas in their projects because they are aware that PS4 and Xbox One do not have enough power to move the resulting game. This forces them to cut, to simplify and to maintain, in essence, the same concept of false sandbox “pasillero”, the same gameplay and the same limitations on a technical level, with improvable animations, “dirty” textures, a “blurred” effect the low pixel count present in many scenes and a very limited frame rate per second that does not always reach stable levels.

We have been immersed in a constant “more of the same”, And yes, the fault lies with the stagnation that has generated the consoles of the current generation, and also the developers, who have not dared to launch exclusive games that truly take advantage of the potential of the PC. It is a pity, of that there is no doubt, although with the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X we will finally see a transition that will end this stagnation.

The evolution will not be as great as that which occurred in other generations, and it is understandable, since with the arrival of PS4 Pro and Xbox One X it was carried out an intergenerational renewal that has ended up hurting PS5 and Xbox Series XIn addition, we must bear in mind that, in general, all the technology used by PS5 and Xbox Series X has been available for years on PC.

Nothing that we saw in the presentations of PS5 and Xbox Series X games managed to really impress us, although he trusted that Sony and Microsoft are capable of improving the panorama during the first year of life of both consoles. We will be attentive to see how both evolve over time, and how it affects their arrival in the PC gaming world. Meanwhile, we are going to share with you three limitations key that have become entrenched as a result of the long life cycle of PS4 and Xbox One, and that will be overcome with the arrival of the new generation.

1-Goodbye to the constant 30 FPS with PS5 and Xbox Series X

It is a fact, PS4 and Xbox One have been the generation of the 30 FPS. It may sound bad, but deep down we are being very generous, since in many games neither of the two consoles is capable of maintaining 30 FPS completely stable, and they are around 20 to 25 FPS average levels. With this you get a cinematic experience, said Ubisoft at the time, what things.

Going back to reality it is clear that playing 30 FPS is not pleasant. I understand that there are people who are used to it, I myself had to play Final Fantasy VII in my old Pentium at 133 MHz with lousy fluency because I had no other choice, but we should not justify ideas that make up reality as it is : Ideally, play at 60 FPS.

PS5 and Xbox Series X will use a processor based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, albeit with a semi-custom design. This chip will have 8 cores and 16 threads at a frequency between 3.5 and 3.6 GHz, approximately, which is a huge leap in front of the Jaguar processor for PS4 and Xbox One, which has a very low IPC (similar to that of an Intel Atom) and a very low frequency (1.6 GHz and 1.75 GHz, respectively).

Thanks to that new processor and the performance improvement it represents it will be possible to play stably at 60 FPS in many more games, although be careful, this does not mean that we are going to say goodbye forever at 30 FPS, since some developers will continue to consider them as an option to achieve very high graphic qualities.

2.-Memory will no longer be a problem … for now

PS4 and Xbox One have very little memory available. Of its 8 GB the developers they have about 5 GB availablewhat should divide as RAM and VRAM. This explains why we can still optimally play most current titles with settings between 6GB and 8GB of RAM on PC.

Having such a small amount of memory requires significant sacrifices, and we have already named some of them. For example, you cannot create very wide worlds and you cannot exceed the quality of the textures, since the base systems for which the game is developed will not have enough RAM and VRAM.

This has been noted in this stagnation around the false sandbox “gangways” to which we have referred, and also in the poor quality of the textures that most games present on PS4 and Xbox One. In some cases this problem has remained even in the version of those PC games, where we find low quality textures that should not is there. It is the problem of loose adaptations of consoles to compatible ones, which do not present a minimum of care or optimization.

With PS5 and Xbox Series X this will change, and in a considerable way, since both consoles double the memory of PS4 and Xbox One when mounting 16 GB of GDDR6. The memory reserved for the system will have to be deducted from this figure, which will probably leave us about 13.5 GB available on both consoles, to be distributed between RAM and VRAM. Developers could use, for example, 8 GB as RAM and 5.5 GB as VRAM.

The consequence of this will be very clear, we will see games that are wider, more complex and with a much higher quality of textures, although it is to be expected that, over time, this stagnation that we saw with PS4 and Xbox One will repeat itself. We therefore discard an intergenerational renewal, that is, a PS5 Pro and an improved Xbox Series X.

3.-The hard disk will no longer be a drag

Developing games that have to run on a 5,400 RPM HDD with a 100 MB / s transfer rate It has been an ordeal for developers. To alleviate this problem, they have had to double and even triple the data of the games, a technique that allowed the necessary data to remain in positions closer to the reading head and thus reduced the problems associated with access times when this type of units are fragmented.

This explains, in part, why games are taking up more and more, and also helps us understand the huge loading times they have some games and other major issues like the loading of textures and «popping». Final Fantasy VII Remake is a good example, since it presents very marked texture loading problems, a very annoying popping and high loading times, so much so that even when starting conversations we have a delay of several seconds.

Thanks to the introduction of the SSD on PS5 and Xbox Series X this will all be a thing of the past. The PS5 unit reaches 5,500 MB / s and the Xbox Series X reaches up to 2,400 MB / sFigures that, as we see, make ridiculous those 100 MB / s that reach the hard drives of PS4 and Xbox One.

We should not forget, also, that by having faster storage units it is also possible to make more complex transitions in games without having to stop it completely. For example, we could change a stage completely several times without the loading stop being noticeable, or that even if it is not annoying.

If you have been wanting more, I invite you to review this article, where we saw all key improvements that we can expect from the generational leap that PS5 and Xbox Series X will mark.