The next generation of consoles, which will arrive at the end of the year with the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X worldwide, could have more difficulties than usual to establish itself in the market. This would be the case at least during the first years, according to comments from the group of analysts Niko Partners.

Daniel Ahmad, a well-known industry analyst who works at this consultancy, has given an interview to GameDaily.biz, in which he has spoken about how the health crisis will affect the landing of PS5 or Xbox Series X. The stoppage of production in February in China, he assures, will have a guaranteed upward impact on component prices.

Therefore, one of the main problems that Sony or Microsoft will encounter to make their new consoles attractive to the consumer is be able to offer them at a reasonable priceAhmad comments:

“The shortage of components and the problems in logistics will increase the production and shipping costs of the new generation consoles, which are planned for this year. Because of this, it is unlikely that both Sony and Microsoft will price their consoles $ 400 or less without incurring significant losses. “

DualSense, the PS5 controller | Sony

Will there be compelling reasons to jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch?

On the other hand, the analyst also adds to the equation several factors that will not help the player make the jump to PS5 or Xbox Series X: “Game delays, next recession, higher console prices, and first-year intergenerational games could provide less incentive for players of the current generation of consoles to make the leap In the first moment”.

Be that as it may, speaking of a multimillion-dollar industry such as video games, the logical thing to think is that even if it takes a while, the next generation of consoles will end up booting despite initial difficulties. At the moment, another of the great unknowns is knowing what initial catalog of games will be provided by PS5 and Xbox Series X at the time of their launch, due to the difficulties at the moment of the development studies to meet the deadlines, with a large part of your staff working from home.