PS5 already accumulates more than 7.8 million consoles sold

After achieving one of the best console launches in its history, and despite the enormous problems of lack of stock that still mark this new generation, it seems that Sony has managed to keep the PS5 with really positive sales, adding, according to the official figures shared by the Japanese company, a total of 7.8 million units worldwide.

It is thus a great leap from the previous known data, which placed the sales of this console close to 10s 4.48 million units sold since January, almost doubling the figure in just three months. And it is in fact that although many point out that, even despite the bad situation, these sales are better than the PS4 achieved during its first few months. Although the PS5 is still a long way from competing with the world’s best-selling console.

During this last quarter, Sony has also continued to market this console, which with one million additional sales, already raises its number of consoles sold to date to an impressive 115.9 million units. Although it does not stop highlighting the significant decrease in its sales rhythm, 28.6% less than the previous year.

However, this has not been the only milestone reached by the company. And is that once again, hardware sales are not the most important in terms of PlayStation numbers, which once again shows us that the future of the industry goes through the digital format and services. Thus, the number of subscribers to PlayStation Plus today amounts to more than 47.6 million, an increase of 14.7% over the same period last year, with fourth-quarter figures assuming a total operating profit of 342.2 billion yen (approximately 2.6 billion), thus closing a record 2020 for Sony.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs Switch Pro

However, it does not cease to surprise that for the first quarter of 2021, although PS5 has managed to rise again ahead of the Xbox Series X and Series S, the new generation consoles have sold fewer units than the current generation, with a Nintendo Switch that continues to be the favorite within the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.

What is not clear is if there is really still some skepticism on the part of users before the large amount of negative news around these new consoles or if it is a matter merely related to the small number of consoles available, but what is It seems more certain is that, if Nintendo manages to adjust the launch of the Switch Pro enough to avoid the current situation of shortage of components, the big N could end up rising as the queen of this new generation.