This week Microsoft has finally made the leap and it has started showing in-game material from some of the first games that will be coming to Xbox Series X, its new console. Although the event has not convinced everyone, even more eyes turn to Sony wondering, when can we see what the new PS5 is capable of?

Well, after weeks and months of rumors about the expected presentation date, in the last hours a fairly reliable source claims that the expected event could be held at the beginning or the middle of June. The claim comes from Jason Schreier, a renowned journalist in the video game industry, formerly of Kotaku and currently working for Bloomberg.

The reporter has revealed it in the latest program of the Press Start podcast, although he claims that the inconveniences caused by COVID-19 Sony’s current plans could change:

“Right now, as far as I know, let’s say Sony continues to hold at least one event in early or mid-June. Take this information very carefully, as we are in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic and anything could happen. ”

DualSense, the PS5 controller | Sony

PS5 and Xbox Series X offer us a very busy summer of 2020

The information that Schreier advances is very similar to what Jeff Grubb, from Venture Beat, pointed out during the month of April, when he stated that there would be a big Sony event on June 4, although the hardware could be shown even before that date.

Everything indicates that we will live a very busy summer with PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will premiere this fall presumably. Microsoft has already announced that it will hold an event in July with exclusive Xbox Game Studios games for its new console. In June, the North American company is more likely to move, showing the Xbox Series X again and giving more details.