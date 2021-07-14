PS4 or Xbox One are now hard to come by

Buying a video game console is a complicated task. Supply problems have made manufacturers unable to cope with the growing demand for Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5. However, this situation is no longer unique to next-generation consoles. The shortage now also affects products with a few years on the market such as PS4 and Xbox One.

According to Kotaku, several GameStop stores in the United States indicated that for weeks they have not received new Xbox One, PS4 or DualShock 4 controllers. Consequently, they are only offering used consoles and controllers that they still have in stock. This has also impacted e-commerce services such as Amazon, where Sony’s “refurbished” controllers are offered up to a 30% more expensive.

At the moment, there seem to be no problems acquiring the new DualSense controls. The downside is that these they don’t work on the PS4. In the case of Microsoft, the picture is different. The new Xbox controllers work perfectly on both the new Xbox Series X / S and the Xbox One. The latter also usually have a good level of stock, so they do not run out easily.

The PS4 and Xbox One are nearing the end of their life cycle

Both the Xbox One and the PS4 are consoles that can still run a wide variety of games and seem to be an interesting alternative for those who can’t get hold of a new generation console. However, in the case of Sony, it has already stopped making almost all models of the PS4, except for the Slim 500 GB variant. Microsoft, for its part, stopped production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All Digital Edition.

In any case, being a gamer these days is complicated. The semiconductor crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has directly affected the supply on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. Also, the rise of cryptocurrencies has made the majority of graphics cards go to the hands of miners rather than gamers, further aggravating the situation.

Buying a PS5, Xbox One or a new generation one in the United States, the largest video game market in the world, today is a problem. As the year progresses, this could become more difficult for other markets as well. Of course, this does not affect, at the moment, the Nintendo console. The Switch is widely available almost everywhere.

