Little by little, commercial activities are reestablishing themselves in various parts of the world after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, this may not be the best time to make special sales in physical stores and one in France seems to have not thought about it because the great offer with which they opened a branch went out of control and caused the intervention of the police.

According to a GameRant report, the Lidl chain, specialized in various products including electronics, yesterday opened a branch in Orgeval, France. Being an important and even symbolic event now that the country has entered a post-pandemic stage, it was thought that it would be a good idea to do it big with a special sale of PlayStation 4, so that before the opening it was announced that the PS4 Slim model of 500 GB would be priced at € 95 EUR, or just over $ 100 USD.

Unfortunately, the offer was too tempting and a crowd gathered at the branch waiting for the doors to open and get the console at such a good price. The number of attendees immediately caught the attention of the authorities and as the country continues to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, attendees were ordered to withdraw and try to keep their distance. However, to the zero attention of customers, the police chose to throw tear gas at them to disperse them, and in the end it was decided to cancel the opening, vanishing the PS4 offer.

ASH FLASH – Des centaines de personnes se son rassemblées devant le magasin #Lidl à #Orgeval (#Yvelines) car celui-ci proposait des # PS4 à 95 €. Face à cet afflux et au non respect des # GestesBarrières, le magasin n’a pas ouvert. (Via @ Dauvers70) # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5iKBEFe63I – Conflits (@Conflits_FR) June 17, 2020

Apparently, this type of sales in physical stores will have to wait as the most important markets worldwide continue to take precautionary measures, so that online commerce will continue to be the option. In this sense, we must be vigilant, because with the arrival of the PS5, it is possible that many stores will seek to reduce their stock prior to the debut of the new console and if there is no order from customers, it will be very difficult to see the large lines and crowds of yesteryear.

