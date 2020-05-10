Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Emulator developers spend years of their free time working on software they’ll never make money with, often looking for arcane programming solutions that make old console games run on our PC. The developers of Game Cube and the emulator Wii Dolphin They estimated last year that they have done more than $ 10 million in work over the life of the project. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that a similar amount of work has been invested in PCSX2, an emulator project of Playstation 2 which started two years before Dolphin. Thursday, PCSX2 It had its first “stable” release since 2016, bundling years of development in performance and compatibility into one major release.

A four-year gap can make it look like PCSX2 It has not been in active development, but that is not the case. DolphinDespite being an extremely active project, it has not had a stable launch since Dolphin 5.0, which came out in the summer of 2016.

After four years of fixing the smallest details that make the game great, they have achieved great results to be able to work with updates. It’s amazing how much work can be done by simply fixing the shadows in a game like Sonic Heroes or Big Mutha Truckersbut over time those fixes bring the emulator closer to a perfect representation of Playstation 2.

The next Sony PlayStation 5 will not be compatible with previous versions of PS2at least not for the entire library. A limited emulation program in the PS4 added about 50 games that you can buy digitally. The point is that PCSX2 It is already the best way to play these old games on modern hardware, at much higher resolutions than the PS2.

You can get 1.6.0 on the site PCSX2 here.

