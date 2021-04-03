Pryanka Chopra is distressed that she or Nick could get Covid-19

In addition to the global consequences arising from the health crisis, with its mobility restrictions and the saturation it has caused in health systems, the interpreter revealed her concern about the possible effects that, for her well-being and that of her husband , singer Nick Jonas, would have a hypothetical infection, since both are considered risk people.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (© GettyImages 1197741307)

“It’s all quite worrying, really. My husband is a type one diabetic and I am asthmatic.

Also, right now my mother lives with us, so I feel like I’m in work mode all the time, that I’m responsible for a lot of people. So I take everything that is happening very seriously, especially after seeing the impact that the disease is having on the world, both on people’s health and on job losses, “he confessed in his last interview to People.