provocative trailer for new A24-stamped movie

The promising first trailer for ‘Lamb‘, Icelandic’s debut Valdimar Jóhannsson, has offered enigmatic horror fans everything they have been waiting for since the production was made with the award for originality in the section Un Certain Regard of the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

But before continuing, let’s review the official synopsis and, of course, the powerful trailer, The Beach Boys including:

“A childless couple from rural Iceland makes an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature in this dark and atmospheric folk tale, the shocking debut by director Valdimar Jóhannsson ”.

The always enigmatic Noomi rapace (‘Millennium’, ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’, ‘Prometheus’) stars in this film alongside Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (‘The Witcher’, ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’) and a cute little lamb.

Co-written by Jóhannsson with Sjon, nominated for an Oscar for his libretto for ‘Dance in the dark‘(Lars von Trier, 2000) and author of the screenplay for’The Northman‘, the next film by Robert Eggers, the advancement of the film has excited fans of A24, the title’s distributor and producer responsible for the arrival in theaters of not a few modern classics, an indispensable brand for contemporary geniuses such as Harmony Korine, Jonathan Glazer, JC Chandor, Alex garland, Robert Eggers, Yorgos Lanthimos, Barry jenkins, Ben Wheatley, David lowery, Sean Baker, Greta gerwig, Ari aster, Bo burnham, Jonah hill, Peter strickland or Kelly reichardt.

