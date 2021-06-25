Provisional prison for ex-boxer Poli Díaz for mistreatment crimes

06/25/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

.

The Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has agreed this Friday the iAdmission to provisional prison communicated and without bail of ex-boxer Poli Díaz as alleged perpetrator of a crime of habitual abuse and another from mistreatment in the family environment.

As reported by the press office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), the court has also issued a protection order in favor of your partner, with prohibition of communication by any means with her by the investigated.

The TSJC indicates that the proceedings continue to be processed as preliminary proceedings against Poli Díaz, who was arrested this Wednesday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria accused of having beaten his partner.

The National Police arrested him after a patrol went to Zárate, the neighborhood where he has lived for a long time, alerted by neighbors, who notified 091 that knocks and a strong argument could be heard in the house.

A witness to the events informed the police that she had seen the former athlete’s partner Going out naked on the street, screaming that her partner had hit her.

The patrol that went to the scene could prove that the woman was bruised and was still bleeding from her lips.

The agents soon after located Poli Díaz around the house, without resistance.

The woman was transferred to the Hospital Insular de Gran Canaria so that he received attention and the injuries could be documented.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Poli Díaz has been arrested in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

In the previous one, the ex-boxer was arrested and taken to prison after going to the police station to renew his DNI, by order of a Madrid Criminal Court, since he had not appeared for a trial in which he was accused of a crime of injury.