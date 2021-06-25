Provisional prison decreed and without bail for Poli Díaz

The Court of Violence against Women No. 2 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has decreed the entry into Communicated provisional prison without bail of former boxer Poli Díaz as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of abuse with injuries and another of habitual abuse. This has been reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), which adds that in the same way has issued an order of protection in favor of your partner with prohibition of communication by any means with her by the investigated.

For its part, the National Police arrested Díaz on Wednesday morning for alleged mistreatment of his partner at the home where they currently reside in the Zárate neighborhood of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. It was the neighbors who alerted about noise in the house, so the agents went to the place and The woman was found with obvious signs of having been beaten and with the aftermath of a possible attempt to suffocate, and was transferred to a hospital..

In addition, one of the neighbors told the police officers that the woman had previously been in the street naked and asking for help, which is why they notified the authorities. However, the former boxer was not at the scene although the officials inspected the area, found him in the vicinity and proceeded to arrest him without offering resistance. This is the second time that Poli Díaz has been arrested in recent months, since on May 4 he was arrested when he went to renew his DNI when a request in force issued by the Criminal Court number 30 of Madrid weighing on him for a crime of injuries.