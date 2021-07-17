Provisional Ball podcast second round analysis

Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry, during the second round at the Open Championship. (© Golffile | Eoin Clarke)

Provisional Ball special of Open Championship. It’s Saturday. We analyze everything that happened on the second day of the British in Royal St. George’s and what we can expect from the day of the movement today in southeast England with David Durán and Alejandro Rodríguez.

We listen to Jon rahm after his historic second day of 64 strokes, his best lap ever in a Grande, and we analyzed his options. We also comment on the performances of Sergio García, involved in the fight, as well as Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jorge Campillo and Gonzalo Fernández Castaño, which failed the cut.

In addition, we provide the list of the magnificent 14 of 2021. What is that? Listen…