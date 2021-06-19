Provisional Ball Podcast of analysis second round of the US Open

Phil Mickelson. (Robert Beck / USGA)

Special podcast of Provisional Ball about him US Open. We analyze with David Duran Y Alejandro Rodriguez all the keys to the second day of the third Grande of the season that is being played in Torrey pines. We talk about Jon rahm and your chances of winning the US Open, as well as Sergio garcia Y Rafa Cabrera Bello. How far can they go on the weekend? What will they need to meet their goals? What is the best and the worst that we have seen so far in this great date in San Diego? Much debate. Much thought.

US Open refines and rebuilds the torture rack

We also listened to Jon Rahm’s full statements at the end of the second round and we tried to draw the situation map for this US Open. Rarely in a Grande have we had such an exciting third day as today, with so many big names on the hunt and catching a low lap that will put them in the fight for victory on Sunday. It’s now or never.

Jon Rahm goes down to the sand (literally)

Also in today’s program we discover El Paraíso Golf from the hand of its CEO, David ramos. We are talking about one of the reference fields in the Costa del Sol that has been reinventing itself for years and that has managed to survive the pandemic with ingenuity and good work. In fact, they’ve used this time to make some major improvements to Gary Player’s layout. We talked about all this and a little more, without forgetting, of course, the triumphs of Santi Tarrío in the Challenge of Spain and Angel Hidalgo in the Alps Tour of La Pinetina.

Rahm, karma and a new blow that already looks in his arsenal

Up to 32,000 fans each day at the Royal St George's Open

