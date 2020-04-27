Times are running. The debt renegotiation offer presented by the Minister of Economy of the Nation, Martín Guzmán, is already in the hands of the bondholders and the first responses were rejection.

This – which seems to be the game of the hen to see who runs first: if the Argentine State or external creditors – is closely followed by the governors of many of the provinces with dollar debt. They know that the future of these payments depends on Guzmán’s luck.

A work by the consulting firm Abeceb indicates that 14 of the 24 districts of the country have debt denominated in foreign currency. According to the numbers of the consultant that the former Minister of Production founded Dante Sica, the provinces accumulate liabilities of $ 19.5 billion, which is equivalent to 73% of total provincial debts, evidence of its high level of exposure to debt in dollars.

“There are several photos in this story. For example, Jujuy does not have a very large debt (18 million dollars) but is very exposed, or Chubut, which is also in a similar situation, but the case of the province of Buenos Aires is the one with all the complications: a very large and very short deadlines ”, he explained to Infobae Soledad Perez Duhalde.

The specialist made reference to the fact that “the majority” of the provinces will carry out a process of renegotiating their debts, but that this is “very tied to what happens to the Nation. If Martín Guzmán’s proposal is rejected, he will drag the provinces because the districts have almost no tools. “

“The Nation has a lender of last resort, which is the Central Bank, the Anses, and even at some point also made use of the reserves, the provinces do not have much leeway in the face of a default by the Nation. Even if I have all the accounts in order, it will be very difficult to access the necessary currencies to be able to face the payments and we can see a chain of default ”he added.

In this context, last Thursday, Guzmán presented to his peers in the provinces the Support Unit for the Sustainability of the Provincial Public Debt. In a virtual meeting of the Federal Council for Fiscal Responsibility (CFRF) Guzmán said at the end of the meeting that all those present are “united with a single flag to defend the interests of our Federal Republic and end unsustainable debts.”

After announcing that whoever was going to command that temporary Unit will be one of the directors of the National Securities Commission, Rafael Brigo, Guzmán reviewed the offer of the Argentine debt that was officially presented this week.

“The only thing they asked the provinces that have to renegotiate their debts is to work in coordination with the Unit, but not much more,” explained a provincial minister who followed the talks from his office.

At the time of establishing what Guzmán asked them, the consulted ministers indicated that “There was a request from the minister that we not go into debt in dollars but that we do it in pesos, something that they always repeat to us. ”

Until now, in addition to the Nation, the province of Buenos Aires presented its debt renegotiation offer and Chubut, Córdoba and Entre Ríos have already joined in the same way. And it is expected that when the quota maturities begin to arrive, the rest of the districts that have debt in foreign currency will add up.