Province of Argentina registers more than 400 cases of dengue in just 3 days

The province of Jujuy, in Argentina registered a total of 417 new cases of dengue in the last three days and with these total a total of 2,961 patients with this disease, according to health authorities.

This new outbreak began on April 16 amid the health crisis caused by the pandemic of the covid-19 that in the world has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

The Deputy Provincial Director of Epidemiology, Fabiana Vaca, affirmed that now progress has been made in fully intensifying the epidemiological surveillance of febriles ”due to the increase in dengue cases in the country.

Dengue outbreak in Argentina

In the framework of the latest report of the Provincial Committee for the new coronavirus, Vaca explained that until the afternoon of Thursday, May 7, 2,961 cases of dengue were confirmed in Jujuy, distributed in at least 19 towns in the east and south of the province of Argentina.

They also indicated that around 60 percent of the cases are in the town of San Pedro Jujuy, which is located just over 60 kilometers east of the provincial capital.

Another 605 cases are concentrated in Yuto, a town that continues through Monterrico, where there are 258 cases, in Fraile Pintado there are 141 and in San Salvador de Jujuy a total of 72 cases of dengue.

All attention is focused on Fraile Pintado, as it is the only one that has circulating two serotypes of the dengue virus, 1 and 4 ”.

This could “cause the most serious cases,” said the official.

In the same sense, Fabiana Vaca said that epidemiological surveillance was intensified and expanded at the provincial level, in addition, among the strategies that were deployed, there is “control of feverish people who arrive at hospital guards.”

Dengue cases are on the rise

.