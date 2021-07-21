Prove you have KO power, Mickey Gall’s watchword for UFC Las Vegas 32

Mickey gall has played eight of his nine professional fights in the UFC, but to date he has not achieved a knockout completion, as the black belt in BJJ only records submission and decision wins on the scorecards.

However, that could change this Saturday.

The 28-year-old returns to the Octagon after thirteen months of inactivity to start against Jordan williams the Main Card of the UFC Las Vegas 32, and he has said he wants to prove that he has power in his hands.

“I want a knockout,” Gall said during an interview with MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun. “I can see. I can see myself knocking him out. But like I said, I think I can beat him in any area. It is a durable subject. If we go to the three rounds, we go to the three rounds. It’s going to be a good fight. He’s a tough boy. He’s a warrior, but I think I win the fight in any area. If we go to the ground, if we fight, if we stay standing. I can subdue him, but I think the knockout is going to come. I want knockouts. It’s about time I had knockouts.

Gall, whose four of five victories have been by submission (mataleón), has not fought since the co-star of the UFC Las Vegas 4, where he lost with Mike perry by unanimous decision.

The New Jersey native is in a hurry for a win, failing to win he would fall to 2-4 in his last six appearances in the Octagon.

UFC Las Vegas 32 takes place from UFC APEX.

